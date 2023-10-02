GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A former longtime Wyoming police chief has died at the age of 90.

Lowell Henline died Sept. 27, according to his online obituary.

He became a Wyoming city police officer in 1959 and went on to serve as chief of police from 1973 until his retirement in 1995. He was Wyoming’s first motorcycle officer, served as the president of the Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police from 1978 to 1979, and oversaw the modernization of the Wyoming Police Department’s communications and the purchase of its first computers, his obituary says.

A native of Grand Rapids, Henline served in the U.S. Army in Korea. When he came home, he worked for Coca-Cola as a salesman before becoming a police officer. He also ran his own service station and ice delivery company, which he sold when he was named chief.

His obituary recalled Henline’s love of the outdoors, horses and dogs, fast cars and Wild West TV shows and movies. He was also recalled for his strong faith.

Henline was married to his wife Joan for 43 years. He is survived by Joan, their six children, 13 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

A funeral service is scheduled for Oct. 28 at Woodhaven Reformed Church in Byron Center. Memorial contributions may be made to the Thin Blue Line or Faith Hospice.