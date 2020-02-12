Former U of M athlete uses tragedy to inspire local students

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — You may remember Austin Hatch.

The two-time plane crash survivor isn’t playing basketball for the University of Michigan anymore, nine years after the second crash he’s graduated college, gotten married and started telling his story across the country as a motivational speaker.

Hatch is the lone survivor of two separate plane crashes which killed many of his family members.

Everyone to some extent has experienced pain, sadness or loss in their life Some, not to the degree of Austin Hatch, but South Christian High School hopes, his experiences, will help strengthen the faith of their students.

South Christian Chaplain and Bible Teacher, Arianna Tolsma said having Austin Hatch join as a guest speaker was not initially planned.

“It kind of landed in my lap. A grandparent of a student here called me and said Ive got this really awesome connection I think it would be really cool to have the students hear his story, and I said okay, great! Who is it? He said Austin Hatch, and I said oh my goodness! Okay yes please!” Tolsma said. “Most of us haven’t experienced this as greatly as Austin has, but the fact that we can all identify with losing something, grief, overcoming struggles.”

Hatch has been called a walking miracle, he takes his faith seriously and it’s evident by the way he carries himself after the tragedy that shook him to his core.

“Blessed is the one who perseveres under trial. Because having withstood the test that person will receive the crown of life that the lord has promised to those that love him. So its like, that’s it right there,” Austin Hatch said. “We can overcome anything we put our minds to if we focus on our response to the adversity.”

Words and actions put to the test daily. Hatch says he enjoys speaking with high school students because his personal tragedies both occurred before he was even seventeen.

“I just try to be relatable, cause obviously the things I went through are pretty tragic and traumatic and maybe those are a little more severe than what the kids in the audience will go through,” Hatch said. “I hope and pray no one in the room has to go through anything like what I did.”

Hatch lost his brother, his sister, mother, father and step mother. On top of that for a time he lost the ability to walk, talk and play the game he loved so much.

I always told myself, give yourself something to fight for. If I keep my head down and keep working, I’ll overcome this. Its not gonna be easy, right now I’m in the trenches but I’m coming up on the other side, and once I get started… you know I’m going to finish the job and overcome,” Hatch said. “I look at that as well my life experiences I try to learn things from it and use to help others.”

South Christian and other schools like it hope his glass half full attitude will pour over their students.

“He came from one of the most unimaginable situations, and is still here today having accomplished so much,” Tolsma said. “I think its just empowering the students to hear how this one person has gone through so much and he’s come out and not only has he survived, but he’s thrived and they can too.”

Surviving and thriving, it’s how Hatch makes sense of it all today.

“I feel blessed to be in a position to hopefully share a message that provides a lot of value and perspective,” Hatch said. “It’s not gonna be easy, right? It’s not gonna be easy. But it’s gonna be worth it as it says in the word.”