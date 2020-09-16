Now-fired Meals on Wheels worker accused of sex assault

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — A now-former Meals on Wheels employee has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman he delivered meals to for years.

Khoenhin “Danny” Kwee, 68, was charged with two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct for the alleged assaults against a woman in her 70s in late July.

Kentwood police report that Kwee admitted to “grabbing” the victim’s “breast, butt, and forcible kissing” and “putting his tongue in (the victim’s) mouth,” according to a sworn affidavit to the court.

Kwee worked for Meals on Wheels and delivered meals to the victim “for years” prior to the alleged assault, the affidavit read.

Speaking to News 8 at his home Wednesday, Kwee denied criminal wrongdoing.

“I grabbed her and apparently grabbed her butt and everything,” Kwee said. “I didn’t pay attention to it. I just gave a hug and a kiss.”

Kwee denies that his actions were “forcible” as indicated in the police statement.

“Forcibly – no,” he said. “I asked ‘Hey, can I give you a hug and a kiss?’ that’s it. She said ‘yeah’.”

“I don’t think I was committing a crime. Honestly, you know,” he continued.

Kwee said he had no idea the victim had complained until he was contacted by law enforcement. He said he’d visited the woman to deliver food the week after the alleged touching took place.

Kwee said he had known the victim for ten years. He said he was interested in dating her, but she had declined to go out with him in the past.

Lisa Wideman, CEO for Meals on Wheels of Western Michigan, said the organization has never dealt with such allegations before.

“We’re just heartbroken,” Wideman told News 8.

“As soon as we received a call from the Kentwood Police Department that there was an allegation he was suspended immediately,” Wideman said. “Once we learned that the investigation was complete…we terminated his employment.”

Meals on Wheels conducts background checks on all of its employees and volunteers. Nothing showed up in Kwee’s background, according to Wideman.

In addition, she said Kwee was a good worker who had been previously recognized as “volunteer of the month” for his contributions.

“If you were to ask anyone in our organization, they would tell you he has a heart of gold,” Wideman said.

The victim has continued to receive services from Meals on Wheels.

“We have been trying to supply her with as much support as we’re able,” Wideman said.

Attorney Andrew Rodenhouse, who represents Kwee, said he was still waiting to review police reports in the case.

“I would point out that Mr.Kwee maintains this was a consensual kiss between consenting adults,” Rodenhouse said in a written statement. “I will have more after I can read the police reports and do my own investigation into this matter.”

Kwee was arraigned on Sept. 8 and is due back in court later this month. The charges are classified as high court misdemeanors, each carrying a maximum penalty of two years in prison.