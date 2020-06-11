Former Lowell police chief addresses his ouster

Former Lowell police chief Steven Bukala (right) and his attorney, Katherine Henry, on June 11, 2020.

LOWELL, Mich. (WOOD) — The now former Lowell police chief is speaking publicly about his forced resignation for the first time since it happened, insisting that he did nothing wrong.

Steven Bukala resigned under pressure after posting an image of four armed men on Facebook who said they had decided to patrol the streets in case violent protesters came to Lowell. The chief posted their image on Facebook and expressed his support for their second amendment rights.

Criticism came swiftly, prompting the city to apologize.

Lowell City Manager Mike Burns later told Bukala that he had to resign or be fired. Bukala chose the former and stepped down before the city manager’s deadline.

Bukala is now addressing the circumstances for the first time publicly. He said he made the post on Facebook after consulting with Burns.

“He and I agreed that we should put something on social media,” Bukala told reporters, with his attorney at his side Thursday afternoon.

After seeing the post, Bukala said city manager Mike Burns expressed some concern.

“Burns came into my office, chuckling, ‘We’ll probably get some complaints about the last line,’” Bukala explained. “The last line that he was referring to was ‘The Lowell Police Department supports the second amendment and the armed citizen.’”

The former chief said he had no regrets about his actions.

“Under the circumstances — we were two days removed from riots in Grand Rapids — I knew we’d be getting some calls on this,” he said as his justification for the post. “We are sworn to uphold the constitution of the United States and the State of Michigan. Politics aside, we support the entire constitution. The city manager and the city council all swear to the same oath that I did.”

Bukala dismissed the concerns of critics who question whether he is racist as “laughable.” He said as police chief, his role was to defend the rights of all people.

Bukala said he had directed the individuals in the photo to call police if there were issues and not to take matters into their own hands.

“They didn’t want what happened in Grand Rapids to happen in their town,” Bukala said of the men. “I lost my career for standing up for the first and second amendment rights. The character attacks on me are nothing more than trying to silence what the one true issue is.”

Bukala and his attorney answered questions at length after reading prepared remarks. Hear more from them both, starting on News 8 at 5 on WOOD TV8.