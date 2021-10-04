Former Lowell-area doctor sentenced in sex assault case

A July 20, 2020, booking photo of Daryl Wisdom from the Kent County Correctional Facility.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A former Lowell-area doctor was sentenced to years behind bars in connection to a sex assault case.

Daryl Wisdom, 66, was sentenced Friday to a maximum of 15 years in prison after he was found guilty of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, according to Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker.

According to the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs, Wisdom’s medical doctor license was suspended and set to expire on Jan. 31.

Wisdom practiced out of his house on Cascade Road, west of Alden Nash Avenue in Lowell Township. Kent County sheriff’s investigators say he sexually assaulted a patient he was treating on July 1, 2020. The patient notified the sheriff’s department and detectives sought charges after investigating her claims.

He called his practice Wisdom Wellness Center. The company website said he worked alongside his wife, a registered nurse. The site, which was pulled offline, boasted expertise in “alternative” medicine.

The site said the Wisdom specialized in infrared breast mammography, various forms of ozone treatment and nutrition counseling.