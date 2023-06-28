GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A former Kent County Sheriff’s Department deputy who was acquitted of assaulting a man in a road rage incident has died after a brief illness, his attorney confirmed to News 8.

Marcelo Aranda, 45, died in Leon, Mexico, on June 19. His death was unexpected and brief, according to a GoFundMe by his family.

Aranda was a former deputy with the Kent County Sheriff’s Department but was been fired in September after he was charged with assault and battery. The charges came from accusations that Aranda attacked a paralyzed man after a road rage incident in mid-Michigan in August. Aranda was off duty at the time.

The alleged victim, Tyler Lueken, suffered from several stitches for a split lip. Aranda accused him of driving drunk and Lueken was ultimately charged with operating while intoxicated.

Aranda was found not guilty in May.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced. Aranda’s family has set up a GoFundMe to help with medical bills and funeral expenses. He leaves behind a wife and four children.