GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A former Kent County commissioner who served for decades on the board has died at age 79.

Harold James Mast of Grand Rapids died Dec. 20. He leaves behind his wife, Angie, four children, 10 grandchildren and one great grandchild, according to his obituary.

“Harold was known for his kind and generous nature. He was admired for his accomplishments and his loyalty to his family and friends. He lived a selfless life, always putting others before himself. His honor, courage, and integrity were qualities that defined him,” the obituary read.

Mast was a Republican Kent County commissioner for 20 years, served as a Captain in the Navy and was a member of Hillside Community Church.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share that former Commissioner Harold Mast recently passed away. A distinguished veteran & unwavering champion for veterans’ and senior issues, he served our community with dedication,” a social media post from Kent County read.

A visitation is being held Dec. 26 at Zaagman Memorial Chapel and Dec. 27 at 10 a.m. at Hillside Community Church in Grand Rapids. There will be an Honor Guard Ceremony at 10:45 a.m. and a memorial service afterward.

His family asked for contributions to Degage Ministries and Area Agency on Aging of Western Michigan in lieu of flowers.