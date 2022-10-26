GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Former Kent County administrator Wayman Britt has served many roles in his life, and he’s now added ‘author’ to his resume.

His new book, “Fulfilling the Dream: My Path to Leadership and Finding Purpose Through Serving Other,” was just released. It talks about Britt’s childhood in North Carolina, and what it took to overcome the many obstacles he faced.

Britt was captain of the University of Michigan basketball team, then played in the NBA for a short time before becoming a successful business leader.

Britt will be talking about his book Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum.

