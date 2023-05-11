GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a man was arrested in Florida for allegedly sexually assaulting minors while a coach at a Grand Rapids-area gymnastics center.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office said Shannon Guay, 49, was arrested in Punta Gorda, Florida, by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday. He currently lives in Florida and is awaiting extradition to the Kent County jail.

The Kent County Prosecutor’s Office has charged Guay in three separate cases with six counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and six counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct. He faces up to life in prison.

The sheriff’s office said the incidents happened at three different locations in Kent County, and all five victims were minors.

The investigation started in March 2023 when a Plainfield Township business received voicemails from someone about allegations of past assaults at the location involving a former employee, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators believe some victims were sexually assaulted while attending Aerials & Baranis Gymnastics, located on Coit Avenue near Plainfield Avenue in Plainfield Township, between 2006 and 2008.

Guay worked at the gymnastics center as a coach and lived in Kent County until around 2010, when he moved around the country, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said the case remains open. Since Guay was a coach, investigators believe there may be more victims.