Former golf clubhouse near GR may become brewery, restaurant

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — An entrepreneur has new plans for Plainfield Township’s former Grand Isle Golf Course clubhouse.

Jack VandenBroek wants to transform the building at 6266 West River Drive, just east of Jupiter Avenue NE, into Origin Restaurant & Brewery.

(A rendering of Origin Restaurant & Brewery, proposed for the former Grand Isle Golf clubhouse on West River Drive NE in Plainfield Township. Courtesy: Dixon Architecture)

The 13.5-acre property overlooks Grand Isle Park, which the township has been converting into a natural area with plans to add soccer fields, trails, basketball courts and amenities.

(A courtesy image shows the original plans for Grand Isle Park in Plainfield Township. Courtesy: Plainfield Township)

The brewery and kitchen would be located on the lower floor of the former clubhouse with the bar and restaurant on the upper floor, according to the proposal.

(A rendering of Origin Restaurant & Brewery, proposed for the former Grand Isle Golf clubhouse on West River Drive NE in Plainfield Township. Courtesy: Dixon Architecture)

The plans submitted to the Plainfield Township Planning Commission call for covered seating on the wraparound veranda and a beer garden covering about four acres on a southern portion of the property. The beer garden would be open during the warmer months and “set in a park-like atmosphere with scenic views,” according to the proposal.

Project engineer Brandon Simon of Nederveld, Inc. says the first phase of the project would include opening the brewery and restaurant and installing an elevator. Phase two would focus on the outdoor expansion, including the beer garden.

Simon says Origin Restaurant & Brewery would have seating for approximately 110 people inside and 50 additional guests on the veranda. The beer garden could potentially seat 64 people.

(A rendering of Origin Restaurant & Brewery, proposed for the former Grand Isle Golf clubhouse on West River Drive NE in Plainfield Township. Courtesy: Dixon Architecture)

In his proposal to the planning commission, VandenBroek said Origin Restaurant & Brewery would be family-friendly and offer bocce ball, occasional live acoustic music and a fire pit for people to gather around.

The restaurant would be open daily from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. and offer a rotating menu with a focus on local-sourced seasonal foods. The brewery would tap into “historic beer formulations” from around the world.

The planning commission will vote on the plans and a special use permit during their 7 p.m. meeting on Tuesday. If all goes well, Simon says VandenBroek would purchase the property and construction would begin in the spring.

(A Jan. 24, 2020 photo shows the former Grand Isle Golf Course clubhouse at 6266 West River Drive NE that may soon be home to Origin Restaurant & Brewery.)

VandenBroek aims to open Origin Restaurant & Brewery in 2021.