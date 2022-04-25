GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The former Fremont police chief will serve about a month in jail for grabbing a woman in 2019.

Randall Wright was sentenced Monday to 30 days in the Kent County jail for disorderly person-obscene conduct and 90 days in jail for aggravated assault. In both sentences, he was granted credit for one day served. Sixty days of the second jail sentence were suspended, which means he will spend a total of 29 days in jail for both cases. He was also sentenced to two years of probation for the assault charge.

The assault happened in June 2019 while Wright and a woman were on a bus back to Fremont after going to a Detroit Tiger’s game with the Fraternal Order of Police. Speaking with News 8 in 2019, the woman said Wright was drunk but that did not excuse his behavior.

“(He was) commenting about my body, made sexual comments about what he would like to do with me sexually and he reached back with his hand and grabbed my private area aggressively,” the woman said in 2019, adding that he also rubbed his genitals against her backside.

She said she shoved him away.

Wright pleaded no contest in February to the misdemeanor obscene conduct and assault charges. Under the terms of a plea agreement, more serious charges of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct were dismissed.

He was placed on leave from the Fremont Police Department in September 2019 while Michigan State Police investigated the case. He was fired after charges were issued in October 2019.