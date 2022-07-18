GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A former Cutlerville fire chief has been sentenced for embezzlement after items he bought with taxpayer money never made it to the firehouse.

Todd Szakacs was sentenced Monday to 120 hours on a work crew that must be completed within the next year and ordered to pay restitution. He was also sentenced to one day in jail with credit for one day served, which means he won’t spend any more time behind bars.

A restitution hearing was scheduled for Aug. 15.

Szakacs pleaded no contest in April to two counts of embezzlement by an agent or trustee of between $100 and $1,000.

The embezzlement happened in 2017. Investigators say Szakacs used a credit card that was meant to pay for renovations to the firehouse to buy things like a laptop, generator and grill — but nobody at the firehouse ever saw those things and some of them were discovered at Szakacs’ house in October 2019.

Szakacs resigned as the Cutlerville fire chief in December 2018. He was fired from his role as fire chief for Byron Township in June 2019.