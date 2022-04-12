GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A former fire chief has entered a plea after using taxpayer money to buy things that ended up at his home rather than the Cutlerville firehouse.

Todd Szakacs pleaded no contest to two counts of embezzlement by an agent or trustee of between $200 and $1,000. Charges of embezzlement by a public official more than $50 and using a computer to commit a crime were dismissed.

Sentencing was scheduled for July 18.

The embezzlement happened in 2017. Investigators say Szakacs used a credit card that was meant to pay for renovations to the firehouse to buy things like a laptop, generator and grill — but nobody at the firehouse ever saw those things and some of them were discovered at Szakacs’ house in October 2019.

Szakacs resigned as the Cutlerville fire chief in December 2018. He was fired from his role as fire chief for Byron Township in June 2019.