Former fire chief charged with embezzlement

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A former West Michigan fire chief has been charged with embezzling from one of the departments he used to lead.

Todd Szakacs was arraigned Monday on charges of embezzlement by a public official and using a computer to commit crime.

In court documents obtained by News 8 Tuesday, investigators allege Szakacs was overseeing a remodeling project at the Cutlerville fire station in 2016, while he was chief of that department.

Cutlerville is a joint operation between Byron and Gaines townships.

During the project, investigators say, Szakacs was given access to a credit card by the construction company doing the work, CL Construction, to buy items for the department. Once purchased, receipts for those items were supposed to be turned over to CL Construction. The cost of the items was then added to the project’s bill.

In December, Szakacs resigned from the Cutlerville Fire Department, but remained in charge of the Byron Township Fire Department. He was fired from the Byron Township job in June for undisclosed reasons.

That’s when Cutlerville firefighters began going through the list of items purchased by Szakacs during the construction project. Most were bought from Amazon or via PayPal and most of the items were shipped directly to Szakacs’ home near Holland.

Firefighters say they never saw those items.

That prompted the Kent County Sheriff’s Department to obtain a search warrant for Szakacs’ home, which was executed Oct. 14. There, investigators say, they found many of the missing items, including a laptop, grill, grill accessories and a coffee maker.

Both charges against Szakacs are felonies. Embezzlement by a public official could land him in prison for up to 10 years or with a $5,000 fine. Using a computer to commit a crime is punishable by between 10 and 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Szakacs could also be ordered to reimburse the township for the items he allegedly bought.

He is free on a $5,000 bond. His next court date is set for Nov. 12.