GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A former teacher at a well-regarded metro Grand Rapids day care center has entered a plea in the child abuse case against her.

Julie Rees, 51, pleaded no contest Monday to fourth-degree child abuse.

Investigators said she pushed a 3-year-old in October 2021 at Milestones Child Development Center near Caledonia.

When asked to investigate complaints against Rees, Children’s Protective Services found five incidents in the 3-year-old classroom between September and November 2021. Only one of those incidents included enough evidence to file criminal charges.

Rees was ultimately asked to resign from Milestones.

Charges were issued in February.

Milestones Childhood Development Center, which has five locations across West Michigan, has been voted “Top Daycare Center in Grand Rapids” by GR Kids and the “Number One Child Care Provider” in the Best of Grand Rapids Magazine for the past three years.