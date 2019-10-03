Forever 21 in Woodland Mall could stay open

Fashions are displayed in the window of a Forever 21 clothing store, Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, in New York. Low-price fashion chain Forever 21, a one-time hot destination for teen shoppers that fell victim to its own rapid expansion and changing consumer tastes, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Forever 21 announced it filed for bankruptcy last month, but at least one store in West Michigan might be spared.

Earlier this week, a list of stores set to close was published, including two West Michigan locations at the Tanger Outlets in Byron Center and the Woodland Mall.

However, a Woodland Mall spokesperson on Thursday said it is optimistic the mall’s store will stay open.

Forever 21 says the closure locations are based on sales.

Woodland’s spokesperson says it’s confident in its sales. When a company list location closures, it’s generally not set in stone. Instead, it’s the first step in negotiations, according to the mall’s spokesperson.

News 8 reached out to Forever 21 to confirm, but have not heard back as of Thursday afternoon.