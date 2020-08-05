Forest Hills teacher accused of sexually assaulting 2 students

Serious injury crash in Spencer Township.

ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Forest Hills Public Schools teacher is accused of sexually assaulting two students.

John Patrick Moglia, 55, of Lowell, faces two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, according to a Kent County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Moglia is a teacher at Forest Hills Central Middle School. The incident allegedly happened on school property and involved two of his students — between ages 13 and 15, the release said.

According to court records, the alleged incident happened in June.

The sheriff’s office is asking any additional victims to call Detective Kailey Gilbert at 616.632.6125.

Moglia is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday.