Forest Hills school board VP faces drunken driving charge

ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The vice president of Forest Hills Public Schools Board of Education was arrested for drunken driving after a crash in Ada Township.

Martha Atwater, or Marti, as she is referred to on the Forest Hills website, was traveling on Cascade Road on Feb. 26 when she got into a crash with another vehicle. According to the report from the Kent County Sheriff, 58-year-old Atwater did not stop when the car in front of her was stopped at a traffic light and rear-ended the other vehicle.

No passengers were hurt in the crash, but officers arrested her at the scene for Operating While Intoxicated.

According to Forest Hills Public Schools, Atwater is also the chair of the curriculum committee, active on the FHPS Foundation, and coordinator of the Odyssey of the Mind at six FHPS schools. She has lived in Forest Hills since 1998 and has been deeply involved as a volunteer in the district. Her description was taken down from the Forest Hills website on Wednesday.

It it unclear when Atwater will go before a judge next.