Forest Hills parents, students debate changing inclusion program

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Some parents in the Forest Hills school district are calling for changes to a program that teaches inclusion, equity and understanding, while other parents support the initiative’s effort.

A group of parents spoke during public comment at Monday night’s virtual board meeting. Some say the Global Learners Initiative has a political agenda and teaches division.

GLI workshops discuss a variety of issues including topics like racism and bullying.

Rebecca Reynolds supported making changes to the program.

“A program that started out teaching, honoring and celebrating the wonderful diversity in our community has become a divisive instrument of political activism,” Reynolds said. “The recent video, a journey from racism to anti-racism, that was shown in Northern Hills Middle School is one example of school sponsored teaching that advocates assigning guilt, fault and blame to groups based on skin color.”

Sarah, a parent who only provided her first name, also wants to the program changed.

“If people are concerned that there’s parents that want to obliterate that program, it’s just not accurate. It’s just letting people know that bringing one group against another and calling people racist based on the color of their skin is not the direction we should be going. It’s actually the opposite,” the parent said.

Most speakers in public comment spoke in support of GLI, saying it has had a positive impact on getting students and staff to talk about difficult issues.

Kacy Houseman says she attended one of the workshops herself.

“I attended five full days of training and was really impressed by the content and felt nothing presented violated my biblical beliefs as a Christian. It was not prescriptive of what I needed to believe,” Houseman said.

Amytess Girgis, a graduate of the district, spoke about the need for this program to continue.

“There are a lot of problems with regards to racism and divisive language in Forest Hills that we still need to address, and I would wager that GLI could probably even use more funding,” Girgis said.

The discussion was conducted in public comment and the board president reaffirmed support for the Global Learners Initiative, saying the board was not considering a resolution and it has no plans to eliminate the program.