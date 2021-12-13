Forest Hills Central students seeking donations for GR nonprofit

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A pair of high school students are working to give back to their community this holiday season.

As part of the student organization DECA, Forest Hills Central students Amant Grewal and Daphne Calin are teaming up to help support families experiencing homelessness this holiday season.

For their community giving project, Grewal and Calin got to pick one organization and a way to contribute to it. The two chose Family Promise of Grand Rapids because they like the nonprofit’s approach of keeping families together through homelessness and offering a variety of different programs.

Throughout December, the students have been collecting donations from people in the community to benefit Family Promise.

“I’m very grateful to have this opportunity to help other people because I get that not everyone has the time or the ability to go around collecting stuff and I’m just beyond grateful for this opportunity,” Grewal said.

They’ll be collecting donations through Dec. 20. Items needed include everyday essentials like hygiene products, winter coats, and boots, bedding, baby, items, cleaning supplies and kitchen appliances. Items can either be dropped off at Cascade Fellowship Church or Grewal will pick them up from your home.

If you have donations you would like to be picked up, you can email grdrivepickup@gmail.com with your name, address, and what you’re looking to donate.

A full list of items can be found under the Family Promise wishlist. Grewal said the joy it brings to help those in need is something she hopes everyone can experience this holiday season.

“A lot of us have been granted the privilege of having a roof over our heads and some hot meals every day and then not everyone else really has that so just having the opportunity to help everyone in the Grand Rapids community and just making our city a better place to give back this holiday season.”