Forest Hills Central students raise money to help family with home

Kent County

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Students at Forest Hills Central High School have raised enough money to help a family acquire a home.

The students raised $21,000 — more than double its goal — to help families with gifts at Christmas. The balance will be used by Family Promise of Grand Rapids to help a family with housing.

Family Promise purchases and renovates affordable homes. After a year, a family gets to keep the home.

Forest Hills Central principal Steve Passinault says the pandemic has given students an “opportunity to reflect on what is most important.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links