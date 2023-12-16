ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — High school students paid tribute Saturday to a 17-year-old who was killed earlier this week in a crash.

Tessa Stanley, a senior at Forest Hills Eastern High School, died Monday in Grand Rapids Township. Deputies said she was crossing the street when she was hit by an SUV, which was driven by a 16-year-old.

“Tessa was someone that everyone loved,” Forest Hills Eastern Principal Amy Pallo said in a statement. “She had an amazing voice and stage presence, natural charisma, an incredible sense of humor, radiant smile, and was so kind to everyone. It feels impossible to comprehend a loss like this.”

Saturday morning, students at Forest Hills Central — a different school in the district — painted their school spirit rock to honor Stanley’s life.

The students said they felt it needed to be done, especially since they attend school nearby.

“We wanted to paint the rock because she was in our district. She’s part of Eastern, and we’re part of Central. They’re kind of close to each other,” Forest Hills Central student Karina Rodriguez said. “So, I feel like we should paint a rock in memory of her.”

Since Stanley was involved in several plays, Rodriguez said they decided to paint the rock with theater symbols.