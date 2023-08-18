GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On Saturday, the Gerald R. Ford International Airport will celebrate its 60th anniversary with a family-friendly event.

The celebration also coincides with National Aviation Day. Festivities will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the airport.

“It’s open to everyone,” Maria Kim, chief financial officer for the Ford International Airport Authority, said.

According to Kim, there will be staged aircraft, food trucks, live music and a kids’ zone.

Kim told News 8 the airport has been growing in recent years, with an expansion of Concourse A and a new rental car facility underway.

In the next 60 years, she said she hopes to see even more growth.

“I’m hoping by then, we would have Concourse C,” Kim said.