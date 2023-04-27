CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Gerald R. Ford International Airport will celebrate its 60th anniversary with a free event in August.

On Thursday, the airport said the anniversary event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on August 19, which is National Aviation Day.

The event will include staged aircraft, food trucks, live music, and outdoor games. There will also be free swag and giveaways from community partners, which include West Michigan Aviation Academy, Aero Med and Grand Rapids Public Museum.