Ford Airport teases expansion, new airline

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Gerald R. Ford International Airport is continuing to grow, saying it will announce details of a multimillion-dollar expansion and a new airline Wednesday.

“It’s really big news,” airport spokesperson Tara Hernandez said Tuesday.

The new airline will be the seventh to fly out of the metro Grand Rapids airport. Hernandez wouldn’t release its name but News 8 got three hints: it’s a new company, it has ties to the Great Lakes and the new route will be beneficial to the business community.

Hernandez said officials from the airline made a visit to Grand Rapids before deciding to start flying out of Ford.

“We’re not a city that people typically drive through so you really have to come here and make it a destination and when they airlines come here and they visit, they’re really impressed,” Hernandez said.

Since 2013, the number of nonstop flight routes out of Ford has increased from 22 to 31. The new airline will add one more in the fall.

“It just kind of shows the growth of Grand Rapids, the growth of our airport,” Hernandez said. “People keep coming so we are going to keep building and adding new airlines and new routes.”

Details on the $90 million expansion will also be shared Wednesday morning. Part of that project will add eight gates to concourse A.