CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Gerald R. Ford International Airport near Grand Rapids is looking for submissions for art in its Concourse A expansion.

The airport wants three types of art: custom terrazzo flooring, suspended art and wall art. There will be four areas of terrazzo flooring, each with suspended art overhead, and several wall murals near passenger gathering and boarding areas.

“Through our art program, we strive to curate a unique sense of place that resonates with our community,” Airport Authority President and CEO Tory Richardson said in a statement. “As the gateway to West Michigan, we are always looking to showcase the immense talent that exists in our region, from the lakeshore to urban core.”

More information on submitting art proposals can be found on the airport’s website. Right now, it’s taking submissions for the flooring. Artists will be able to submit proposals for the suspended and wall art later this year.

The airport has hired on an art manager, Katie Moore, who previously worked with Downtown Grand Rapids, Inc., and ArtPrize, to help pick the art and organize getting it in place.

The airport said support for the art is coming from the Frey Foundation.

Concourse A is getting eight more gates for a total of 15, a number of restaurants and shops, and an executive lounge. The 90,000-square-foot expansion, which has a price tag of $110 million, is expected to create 300 jobs when it opens by the end of next year.