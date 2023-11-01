CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Gerald R. Ford International Airport Authority announced the West Michigan-based artists who will feature murals in the newly expanded concourse.

As part of its public art program, the airport works to feature local artists. The Ford Airport’s Concourse A extension will feature custom terrazzo flooring, an aerial art installation and murals.

The following artists have been selected to have their murals showcased in Concourse A: “Welcome to West Michigan” by AK Bueno, “Manitou Passage” by Maddison Chaffer, “Hauling in the Sail” by Jimmy Cobb, “Twilight on the Rapids” by Devin Dumond and “Returning to Earth” by Jill Eggers.

More information about each artist can be found on Ford Airport’s website.

This summer, Ford Airport opened an expansion to Concourse A and renovations continue.

“We are thrilled to continue investing in the local art community through our public art program,” Tory Richardson, president and CEO of the Ford International Airport Authority, said in a news release. “The selected mural artists will create pieces that illustrate the landscape of West Michigan, from the lakeshore to the urban core, showcasing the natural beauty of our region and inspiring travelers from around the world.”