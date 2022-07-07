CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Gerald R. Ford International Airport will receive around $8.6 million in funding for new passenger boarding bridges.

The airport will be able to install eight passenger boarding bridges with the funding from the Federal Aviation Administration, Sen. Gary Peters, D-Bloomfield Township and Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Lansing, said in a release. The funding comes from the Airport Terminal Program, which was created by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

“This (Bipartisan Infrastructure Law) funding will support 8 new passenger boarding bridges in 2023 to further enhance the guest experience and provide growth opportunities for airline service in West Michigan for years to come,” Torrance Richardson, President & CEO of Gerald R. Ford International Airport Authority, said in the release.