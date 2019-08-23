Ford Airport names CEO: Who is Torrance Richardson?

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Gerald R. Ford International Airport has named its new leader.

Airport board members announced Friday that airport executive Torrance Richardson will take over the helm.

Richardson most recently served as executive vice president and chief operating officer for the Columbus Regional Airport Authority, which oversees three airports in central Ohio.

Ford Airport officials say Richardson held various leadership roles at the authority over seven years. During his tenure, the authority saw passenger traffic increase by a third to more than 8.4 million passengers. In comparison, nearly 3.3 million passengers flew through Ford Airport last year.

Richardson will oversee developing a long-term strategy for Ford Airport. He says he will focus on strengthening partnerships between the community and airport.

Richardson replaces James R. Gill, who suddenly resigned on Nov. 30 for “personal reasons” and to “pursue opportunities in the private sector.”

A copy of the severance deal Target 8 obtained through a public records request showed Gill, who was paid $267,500 a year at the Ford Airport, got six months’ salary for leaving.

Gill, who had been CEO since January 2017, remains a consultant for Ford Airport.