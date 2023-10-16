CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Gerald R. Ford International Airport near Grand Rapids was picked as USA Today readers’ best small airport.

A panel of editors and experts picked the top 20, and online voters narrowed it down from there to choose the best 10, with Ford Airport coming in at No. 1.

USA Today praised amenities including playrooms for kids and the MI Tap Room, as well as the airport’s military welcome center.

“We already knew our guests are the best in the country so it’s a real honor to know the feeling is mutual,” airport authority President and CEO Tory Richardson said in a statement. “One of the unique characteristics of our airport is the incredible support we receive from our community, which we don’t take for granted. This award underscores how important our commitment to the guest experience is.”

He thanked those who voted and the about 1,400 workers at Ford Airport.

This summer, Ford Airport opened an expansion to Concourse A and renovations continue. It is also building a $156 million car rental building.

Ford Airport said it served 3.4 million passengers in 2022.