Ford Airport gets $5M from USDOT grant

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan airports are getting a share of $458 million in U.S. Department of Transportation grants announced Friday.

Gerald R. Ford International Airport in metro Grand Rapids will receive $5 million for renovation of its terminal building and West Michigan Regional Airport in Holland will get $3 million to rehabilitate a runway. Willow Run Airport on the other side of the state also got $10 million for a taxiway.

Kirk Shaffer, the Federal Aviation Administration’s associate administrator for airports, told News 8 the money is allocated for airports that meet the agency’s criteria, including for airport size, type of service, capacity and security. He said the cash is part of a pattern of investment in Michigan.

“This group of grants going to Michigan airports today brings the total to Michigan airports since January of 2017 to over a quarter of a billion dollars. That’s billion with a ‘b.’ $255 million to Michigan airports since January of 2017,” he said in a satellite interview.

Some 3,332 airports across the country compete for the funding from the FAA. Shaffer said the money helps airports keep up with what he says is an increasing demand for air travel.

For Airport has been growing in recent years, posting record passenger numbers. It’s about to launch a three-stage expansion project that includes a $90 million extension to Concourse A, the addition of a federal inspection station and moving the air traffic control tower.