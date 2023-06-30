GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — There will be a lot of traffic at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport. The airport is expecting more than 80,000 passengers during the holiday weekend.

That number is due to people traveling back and forth for the holiday, but it is also a trend for the airport. It is having a record-breaking year for guest traffic, surpassing levels that it saw in 2019.

With the traffic and potential smoke in the air, airport officials said they are not expecting many delays but that passengers should stay up to date with their airlines on any delays or changes.

Passengers should also remember to check what they can and cannot bring through security. You cannot bring fireworks or sparklers onto a plane, but you can bring solid foods like cakes and cookies.

Jessica Mayle, a regional spokesperson with the Transportation Security Administration, said using resources like pre-check and brushing up on your airport etiquette could save not only your time but everyone else’s.

“There might be delays, especially if people are, are, are moving flights or coming later than they were expecting to,” Mayle said. “But we’ll staff appropriately, we’ll have the lanes open that we need, and we would just encourage people, we say pack a little patience, you know, our officers are working really hard. This is a holiday for you, but it’s not a holiday for them. They’re on their feet. They really want to keep you safe.”

If you are traveling somewhere else or coming to the airport in Grand Rapids, it is expected to be busy nationwide, with potentially almost 3 million people traveling on Friday. More information on what you can bring on your trip can be found on TSA’s website.