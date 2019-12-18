Ford Airport celebrates finish of $30 million project

A Dec. 18, 2019 photo taken from courtesy video shows leaders of Gerald R. Ford International Airport cutting the ribbon for the reconstructed apron. (Gerald R. Ford International Airport)

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A $30 million renovation project at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport is complete.

Airport leaders celebrated the finish of the apron reconstruction project with a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday.

Crews spent nearly two years tearing out and replacing aged concrete in the area where aircraft are parked, unloaded or loaded and prepared for flights. The construction took place in seen phases to ensure there was enough gate space for incoming and departing planes and minimize travel impacts.

GFIA President and CEO Tory Richardson says more than 195,000 cubic yards of material were excavated—enough to fill 60 Olympic-size swimming pools. Richardson said 99% of the material taken off airport property was reused or recycled.

The airport says the amount of new concrete poured for the project is enough to create a four-foot wide, four-inch thick sidewalk from the airport to the Mackinac Bridge.

The project also included installing new LED lighting to the apron area, a better stormwater drainage system and underground utilities that would support future airport development.

Ford Airport officials say federal funding covered most of the project costs.