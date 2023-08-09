CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Gerald R. Ford International Airport is building a new aircraft rescue and firefighting (ARFF) facility.

On Wednesday, it broke ground on the $14.5 million project, according to a release from the airport authority.

The 25,000-square foot facility will support the 19 members of the ARFF team, who are trained to respond to aviation accidents and other incidents. It will include bigger bays for firefighting vehicles, larger training spaces and special equipment, the release said.

The new facility will be added to the airport operations center, which includes emergency operations and communications. Organizers said combining the two will improve response times and reduce risk.

A rendering of the new aircraft rescue and firefighting facility at the Ford International Airport. (Courtesy Ford International Airport Authority)

According to the Ford International Airport Authority, the project is funded by federal and state grants, user fees and airport-issued municipal bonds.

Construction should wrap up by February 2025, the release said.