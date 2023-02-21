Construction is already coming together for the first phase of renovations at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport. (Dec. 15, 2022)

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Gerald R. Ford International Airport is looking for artists to decorate the walls in its new expansion, Concourse A.

Airport representatives said in a release that they want the art to “mimic the experience of arriving in West Michigan,” from the blues of Lake Michigan to the tans of the dunes, grays and purples of cities and greens of forests and farmland.

Artists will have to submit a proposal for a mural or 2D wall art. Submissions, which can be uploaded to the Ford Airport website, are due March 26.

Along with wall art, the airport also took design submissions for terrazzo flooring and suspended art. It has already chosen the floor designs of four local artists.

The 90,000-square-foot Concourse A project is set to open by the end of this year. It will add eight more gates, a number of restaurants and shops and an executive lounge. It will cost $110 million and is expected to create 300 jobs.