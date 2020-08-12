Food pantry expanding outreach; holding job fair

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A Wyoming food pantry will expand its outreach Wednesday by helping families in need access food and potentially a new job.

The Family Network of Wyoming has partnered with Express Employment Professionals of Grand Rapids to host a drive-up job fair.

The event features employers who want to hire full time workers in light manufacturing and office positions.

The job fair is happening during normal food pantry hours, between 1:30 and 4:30 at Family Network of Wyoming, 1029 44th St. SW. More information about Express Employment Professionals of Grand Rapids can be found here.