WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — Because it still needs to sort through some 5,000 gifts that were in the DeltaPlex when it caught fire, a metro Grand Rapids charity will instead hand out gift cards to those in need this year.

The DeltaPlex Arena and Conference Center in Walker caught fire around 9 p.m. Friday. Firefighters were able to knock it down, but there was smoke damage in the building.

The Santa Claus Girls of Kent County, which was founded in 1908 to provide gifts to families in need during the holidays, leases space in the DeltaPlex. It had more than 5,000 gifts stored there to be distributed before Christmas.

“It was absolutely unbelievable to think of all of the thousands of children’s gifts that were sitting in this smoky box,” Rick Barteling, a board member and logistics coordinator for Santa Claus Girls, told News 8 on Wednesday.

It’s unclear how the smoke affected the gifts. Some may be in acceptable condition, but there was no way the group would be able to check all of them in time.

“At that point, (the board) said, ‘What can we do instead?'” Barteling said.

The Santa Claus Girls’ space on Nov. 27, 2023. (Courtesy Santa Claus Girls)

Thousands of gifts collected by the Santa Claus Girls to be distributed to metro Grand Rapids families for Christmas were contaminated by a fire. (Nov. 29, 2023)

Buying new toys wasn’t an option: They wouldn’t arrive in time. A toy drive was impractical, too, because organizers wouldn’t be able to get things sorted for distribution to 2,500 families.

“It was a question of what can we do within the time constraints to help the kids? So we said gift cards,” Barteling said.

Those gift cards will be distributed on Dec. 9 by the drivers who would normally give out the toys.

“Those people that are registered as of the beginning of this week, as of the fire, will be getting a Christmas gift. It will come from us, it will come from our drivers and arrive on their doorstep,” Barteling said.

The Santa Claus Girls will then start the meticulous process of inventorying the gifts — toys, books, clothes, winter gear and blankets — affected by the fire, getting them out of the DeltaPlex and unwrapped to see if they can still be used. Anything that is OK will be handed out next year.

