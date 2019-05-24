Suspected flasher at RiverTown mall, Millenium Park charged Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A May 24, 2019 booking photo of Jacob Stephen Forbes, 25, of Georgetown Township. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Surveillance photos of the man exposing himself to customers at Rivertown Crossings Mall in Grandville Wednesday, May 24, 2019 . [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A blurred version of the photo Kristin Bryant snapped of the man exposing his lower half to visitors of Millennium Park in Walker on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. [ + - ] Video

GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — A Georgetown Township man is in custody in connection to two indecent exposure cases in Kent County.

The Grandville Police Department said Jacob Stephen Forbes was formally charged Friday afternoon with indecent exposure. Forbes pleaded not guilty to the charge, but detectives say he's admitted involvement in both cases.

The 25-year-old Georgetown Township man was arrested late Friday morning, shortly after police released more photos of the suspect, taken from RiverTown Crossings mall surveillance cameras.

Police said they received about 20 tips within hours of sharing the photos with the media. One of those tips paid off, leading them to Forbes.

The first incident happened around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday inside a store at RiverTown Crossings Mall in Grandville. Investigators say the suspect exposed himself to an employee at a store inside the mall.

The second incident happed about a half hour later at Millennium Park in Walker. Kristin Bryant told 24 Hour News 8 Thursday she was walking with her service dog when the suspect approached her with no pants on.

Bryant says the man's demeanor was aggressive and his fists were clenched. She got away and managed to snap a photo of him.

"You get a lot of people that don't believe you and what you're saying... that you're seeking attention. But it's a frightening experience. Had I not turned around, what was he going to do?" Bryant said.

Bryant said when she saw the mall surveillance photos Friday, she knew it was him.

"It just hit me hard. The whole experience came back, haunting me," she told 24 Hour News 8 Friday.

Grandville and Walker police are coordinating their investigations.