Flags to be lowered Friday for late former Sen. Jansen

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Flags will be lowered to half-staff Friday for a former longtime state lawmaker metro Grand Rapids who died last month.

Mark Jansen died March 23 after a battle with brain cancer. He was 61.

“Our state mourns the loss of former state Senator Mark Jansen,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a Thursday statement. “He was someone who was deeply respected across the aisle. He will be remembered for his many years of dedicated service to the people of Michigan in the legislature and in the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs. My deepest condolences go out to his family during this difficult time.”

Jansen served 14 years in the state Legislature ending in 2014, worked as the Gaines Township clerk and was the state director for Habitat for Humanity.

He and his wife LeAnne, to whom he was married 38, had four children. They remembered him to News 8 as a man of service who was committed to his community and church and a loving father.