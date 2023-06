SPARTA, Mich. (WOOD) — Crews are fighting a fire at a plant in Sparta.

The scene is at Cascade Die Casting Group on S. State Street at 12 Mile Road. Firefighters were called there shortly before 10 a.m., Kent County dispatchers said.

Everyone escaped the building safely.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Fire departments from Sparta, Alpine Township, Kent City, Algoma Township and Plainfield Township are on the scene.