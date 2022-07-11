GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The first probable case of monkeypox has been identified in Kent County, the Kent County Health Department announced on Monday.

The health department said that the infected individual is isolating and “does not pose a risk to the public.”

Any close contacts will be monitored for symptoms, the health department said. No other cases have been identified.

Monkeypox is a rare but potentially serious disease. It spreads from person to person by direct contact with bodily fluids or monkeypox lesions. The health department said it can also be spread through respiratory droplets from prolonged face-to-face contact or contact with contaminated materials, but this is less common.

The health department said the incubation period is one to two weeks after exposure. Symptoms include headache, fever, muscle aches and exhaustion. A rash and lesions often begin on the face one to three days after the onset of illness. The illness typically lasts two to four weeks.

Anyone experiencing symptoms is asked to their health care provider.

There are no specific treatments for the monkeypox virus, but the virus is genetically similar to smallpox, the health department said. This means that the antiviral drugs and vaccines developed to protect against smallpox can be used to prevent and treat monkeypox infections.

“Most people don’t need a monkeypox vaccine right now. However, if you have had contact with someone who has the disease you should contact your healthcare provider,” the health department said in a press release.