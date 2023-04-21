BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Pickleball is a growing sport, and its popularity motivated the need for crews to give you more places to play.

The first dedicated indoor pickleball gym in the area is now open near Byron Center.

“In our area, there isn’t enough dedicated indoor pickleball courts. We wanted to bring that experience as quickly as possible,” Dan McConnon, owner, said.

McConnon saw the demand of people wanting to learn the game and the shortage of places to play, so he set out on a two-week trip across the country to tour different indoor facilities.

He, along with three of his partners, signed a lease on a 21,000-foot facility. It’s located at 400 76th St. SW, Suite 8. It was formerly the old safe auto glass shop.

The gym features seven courts. Two of those are dedicated trainer courts where beginners can learn the techniques and skills to become more advanced.

Surrounding each court are 16-foot containment nets.

“We want your ball to stay in the court. We have premium lighting as well,” McConnon said.

The courts are open every day from 4 a.m. until midnight. To reserve a court and time, visit allinpickleballgym.com.