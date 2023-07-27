LOWELL, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s like a race car going from zero to 60 in seconds: When the call comes in, firefighters go from relative calm to organized chaos in moments.

The potential toll on the body is obvious.

The toll on firefighters’ mental wellbeing is less obvious.

“It’s the continuous trauma, the exposures that build up over time,” said Lowell Area Fire Chief Shannon Witherell.

In some cases, the problems build until they reach the point of no return.

Suicide among firefighters is on the rise, second only to cancer as a cause of death for firefighters.

“It’s now surpassed line-of-duty deaths,” Witherell said. “We have more people taking their own lives instead of dying in the line of duty now.”

Suicide is a problem for the entire first responder community.

A study published in the Journal of Safety Research earlier this year shows first responders constituted 1% of all suicides from 2015 to 2017.

Police officers were most at risk, making up 58% of first responder suicides. Firefighters were next at 21%, EMS providers were at 18% and public safety telecommunicators were at 2%.

The Yellow Rose Campaign is working to change that.

Launched by the Michigan Association of Fire Chiefs in 2018, Yellow Rose aims to remove the stigma when it comes to firefighters’ mental health.

“It’s essentially a pledge that we’re going to be there for each other,” Witherell said. “For a long time, there was a stigma around mental health issues. Reaching out for help was not an accepted thought in public safety at all. Now we’re trying to get past that stigma.”

While Yellow Rose is relatively new, some departments put the concept to work decades ago.

The Grand Rapids Fire Department’s Critical Incident Stress Management Program has been around for 30 years.

It began as a way to address the emotions created by especially traumatic calls.

“As it’s progressed, we now realize you really don’t want to wait for those bad days to happen,” GRFD Captain Steve McBride said. “We can do more … touching base on a regular basis, letting people know that somebody cares about them.”

The Yellow Rose Campaign is gaining acceptance throughout the state and the nation, as more and more departments adopt the program.

Other first responders, including EMS providers, police agencies and 911 dispatch centers, are also joining the program.

Firefighters and other first responders are known for having each other’s backs.

Yellow Rose’s emphasis on preventing suicides is one more example.

“It will help to push those numbers back and get past this epidemic in public safety,“ Witherell said.