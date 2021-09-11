Firefighters take part in 9/11 memorial stair climb at LMCU Ballpark

Firefighters paid tribute to the 343 firefighters who lost their lives in the line of duty on 9/11.

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. (WOOD) — Firefighters from across Michigan paid tribute on Saturday morning to the 343 firefighters who selflessly gave their lives in the line of duty on Sept. 11, 2001.

The Grand Rapids 9/11 Memorial Stair climb, hosted each year at LMCU Ballpark, aims to honor and remember the FDNY first responders who died that day.

Hundreds of firefighters participated in the 9/11 memorial stair climb.

Firefighters and their families climbed the ballpark bleachers four times around, the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center. Before each person began the climb, they read the name of someone who was killed in the attacks and rang a bell to honor them.

“As we ring that bell, every time I hear it, I think of the lives of those who were lost in the line of duty,” said Trent Heaton, one of the event hosts. “On the one hand it’s hard to remember, but on the other it’s just so encouraging to know that there’s some people out here in America who just love each other so much, they’d give up their life for their friend.”

Saturday’s climb raised more than $40,000 dollars for the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, which supports the families of fallen firefighters across the U.S.