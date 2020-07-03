Firefighters respond to fire at Wyoming car wash

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety responded to a fire at a car wash Friday, July 3, 2020.

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities responded to a fire at a car wash in Wyoming Friday morning.

It happened around 10:20 a.m. at the car wash near the Shell gas station located on at the intersection of Division Avenue S and 54th Street SW.

Kent County dispatchers told News 8 it was initially reported that there was a car inside at the time of the fire.

There are no reports of injuries, according to dispatchers.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety responded to the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown.