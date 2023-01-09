WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — Firefighters are responding to a fire at a Walker apartment complex.
It’s happening at Green Ridge Apartments, on North Center Drive NW near Alpine Avenue NW.
A News 8 crew on scene saw smoke billowing from an apartment building and multiple agencies responding.
BREAKING: Crews are battling a fire at Green Ridge Apartments in Walker.— Byron Tollefson (@byron_tollefson) January 9, 2023
It’s a complex just off Alpine Avenue NW.
Smoke is billowing across the complex behind this building. @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/fZZFqqi4Lj
It is not yet known if there were any injuries. Residents were evacuated from the building.
Residents told News 8 firefighters rescued at least two cats, along with a R2-D2 Star Wars action figure and a $300 lightsaber.
This is a developing story. News 8 has a crew on scene and will update as we learn more.