WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — Firefighters do not know for certain what caused a fire that displaced nearly 60 people at a Walker apartment complex.

The fire broke out on Jan. 9 at Green Ridge Apartments, located on North Center Drive NW near Alpine Avenue NW. Firefighters rescued at least two cats along with some valuables, but management told News 8 the building was considered a loss.

Firefighters respond to a fire at Green Ridge Apartments on North Center Drive NW near Alpine Avenue NW in Walker on Jan. 9, 2023. (Courtesy Chad Tropea)

In a Wednesday update, the Walker Fire Department said the fire started on a second-floor balcony on the southeast side of the building. Firefighters were not able to determine a cause.

“There was not enough evidence to support a defined cause of the fire,” the fire department said.