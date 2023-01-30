Fire crews respond to a building fire on Plainfield Avenue NE near the intersection of Coit Avenue NE in Plainfield Township on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023.

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire in Plainfield Township.

The Kent County Dispatch Authority confirmed that around 11 p.m. Sunday firefighters responded to a report of a fire at a building on Plainfield Avenue NE near the intersection of Coit Avenue NE.

It is unknown what caused the fire or if there are any reports of injuries. Authorities on the scene did not provide any additional details.

