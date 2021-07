A photo of the house fire in Sparta Township.

SPARTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Firefighters are at the scene of a housefire in Sparta Township.

The fire started around 6:15 p.m. in the 150 block of Whistling Pines Lane near Division Avenue.

A News 8 crew on scene could see lots of smoke coming out of the house.

No injuries have been reported, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office said.

It is not yet known how the fire started.

This is a developing story. News 8 has a crew on scene and will update as we learn more.