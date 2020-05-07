2 hospitalized after Caledonia house fire

CALEDONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a house fire in southern Kent County Thursday morning.
Kent County dispatchers told News 8 that the fire broke out at a house on Kinsey Street near the intersection of 100 Street in Caledonia.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.
Fire officials on scene told News 8 that a man and woman were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.